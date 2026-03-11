JOLLIBEE Foods Corp. (JFC) reported an attributable net income of P10.87 billion for 2025, up 5.4% from P10.32 billion in 2024.

In its 2025 annual report, the listed fastfood chain said consolidated revenues rose by 13% to P305.11 billion from P269.94 billion a year earlier.

The company said “the increase in revenues was driven by the increase in organic revenues and the impact of the acquisition of Compose Coffee and Tim Ho Wan which were consolidated in JFC’s financials starting Aug. 16, 2024 and Jan. 3, 2025, respectively.”

Systemwide sales, which include sales from both company-owned and franchised stores, increased by 13% to P390.28 billion in 2025.

Operating income rose by 19.3% to P20.15 billion in 2025 from P16.89 billion in 2024, as revenue growth outpaced the increase in general and administrative expenses.

General and administrative expenses rose by 4.2% to P31 billion.

Direct costs increased by 13.8% to P248.36 billion. The cost of inventories rose by 17.4% to P146.61 billion, which the company said was “faster than the increase in revenues.”

JFC attributed the increase to higher raw material costs and the consolidation of the newly acquired Compose Coffee and Tim Ho Wan brands.

Gross profit for the year reached P56.75 billion, up 9.7% from P51.72 billion in 2024.

Net interest expense increased by 43.3% to P6.90 billion, driven by “higher bank loans and increased interest related to PFRS 16 lease liabilities.”

Provision for income tax rose by 51.9% to P5.15 billion, which the company said was “primarily due to higher taxable income from improved profitability of certain subsidiaries.”

The Philippines remained the group’s largest contributor to operating income.

According to the report, the “domestic business remains to be the main driver of growth contributing 81% operating income to Global JFC,” while the international business improved its contribution to 19% from 12.7% in the previous year.

For 2026, JFC allocated P13 billion to P16 billion for capital expenditures (capex) to fund new store openings, renovations, and investments in technology.

The company also said it plans to “separate its international operations and business from its Philippine operations,” with plans to list the international business on a US securities exchange by late 2027.

At the stock exchange on Tuesday, shares in the company rose by 0.1% to end at P195.20 apiece. — A.G.C.M.