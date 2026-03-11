PHINMA HOSPITALITY, Inc., the hospitality arm of Del Rosario-led PHINMA Corp., has held a groundbreaking ceremony for TRYP by Wyndham Bacolod in PHINMA Properties’ Saludad township, marking its third TRYP hotel in the Philippines.

“The goal is not just to build another hotel in Bacolod, but to build a hotel that feels unmistakably Bacolod. Bacolod is a city with strong identity and forward momentum, and TRYP was designed to reflect both,” PHINMA Hospitality Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jose Mari del Rosario said in a disclosure on Tuesday.

The TRYP Bacolod hotel will feature design elements inspired by Bacolod’s culture and heritage, including references to the MassKara Festival, the region’s culinary traditions, and the area’s sugar industry.

According to the company, the hotel will incorporate design features such as deep violet tones, tubo textures, headboards inspired by local motifs, terrazzo tiles, and lighting fixtures resembling pulled caramelized sugarcane.

“Saludad gathers the best of PHINMA in one township, particularly for Bacolodnons. Our new TRYP hotel’s groundbreaking not only significantly elevates Saludad’s profile, but places us in a better position to serve the wider community and champion what makes Saludad distinctly Bacolod,” PHINMA Properties President and Chief Executive Officer Raphael B. Felix said.

PHINMA Property Holdings Corp. (PHINMA Properties), the group’s real estate arm, launched the P12-billion Saludad township in 2024.

The 21-hectare development is planned to include residential areas, commercial spaces, educational facilities, hospitality components, and retail establishments.

Also located within the township are Likha Estates, which offer lot-only residential developments; Southwestern University PHINMA’s first campus outside Cebu City under PHINMA Education; and Maayo Terraces.

In April 2025, PHINMA Properties broke ground on Maayo Terraces, an 11-tower mid-rise residential condominium project within the Saludad township.

PHINMA Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ramon R. del Rosario, Jr. said the projects support Bacolod’s growth in the Negros region.

“This is reflected in the meaningful investments that PHINMA has made, starting with our Saludad township and reinforced by the entrance of a TRYP by Wyndham hotel and a branch of Southwestern University,” he said.

“Through these initiatives, augmented further by one of our initial community housing projects, PHINMA is positioned to support Bacolod’s development and to provide residents and communities with more opportunities for better lives.”

At the local bourse on Tuesday, shares in PHINMA Corp. fell by 4.92% to close at P14.30 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno