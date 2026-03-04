SMX CONVENTION Center, the meetings and exhibitions arm of SM Prime Holdings, Inc., recorded 1,632 events across its eight properties in 2025, up 10% from 1,480 in 2024.

Visitor traffic increased 34% to 8.54 million in 2025 from 6.37 million a year earlier, driven by a higher number of booked events, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Events were split nearly evenly between Metro Manila and regional sites, including Clark, Bacolod, Davao, and Olongapo.

“Since the pandemic reopening, we have seen sustained demand not only in Metro Manila but also in key regional destinations,” SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. Executive Vice-President Peggy E. Angeles said.

“The accessible locations of our venues also encouraged walk-in visitors, particularly for exhibitions and consumer shows open to the public,” she added.

SMX venues hosted major events in 2025, including PhilConstruct, WOFEX, SIGMA, the Manila International Auto Show, and Travel Tour Expo, as well as bridal fairs and cosplay conventions.

“We are scaling capacity in step with demand, while focusing on developments that complement our current portfolio. This allows us to extend growth beyond the capital and strengthen our presence in key provincial markets,” Ms. Angeles said.

The company said SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2026 and is expected to be the largest convention center in the Philippines upon completion.

Meanwhile, SMX Center for International Trade and Exhibitions, an 18,000-square-meter exhibition venue under construction at the SM Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City, is set to open in early 2027 and is projected to be the country’s largest venue dedicated to international trade and exhibitions. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno