LISTED Arthaland Corp., through its subsidiary Zileya Land Development Corp., has started construction of the 37-story Sondris residential tower along Arnaiz Avenue in Makati.

The project is a partnership with Mitsui Fudosan (Asia) Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Japan’s Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

“We are highly selective about the developments we choose to invest in, and our participation reflects our firm belief in the strengths, vision, and high standards of this project,” Mitsui Fudosan (Asia) Deputy General Manager Tan Yan Fen said in a statement on Monday.

“It also underscores our confidence in the Philippine market and our long-term commitment to contributing meaningfully and responsibly to the country’s growth.”

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., a major Japanese real estate firm with $62 billion in assets as of December 2024, develops mixed-use neighborhoods integrating offices, retail, logistics, hotels, resorts, and residences across Japan. The company also operates in key cities in North America, Europe, China, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia, and India.

Under the partnership, Arthaland will oversee development and operations, drawing on Mitsui’s global expertise in design and property management.

The tower will feature 252 units, including one-bedroom units of 46-61 square meters (sq.m.), two-bedroom units of 91-114 sq.m., three-bedroom units of 135-137 sq.m., and Garden units of 180-230 sq.m. Larger units include balcony Sun Rooms with three interior packages: Timeless and Transitional; Modern and Industrial; and Formal and Serene.

The site offers views of San Lorenzo Village and the Makati skyline and is near EDSA, Skyway, business districts, museums, shops, and hospitals.

“Sondris, which is a coined name rooted in empathy, authenticity, and the presence of living fully in a space, embodies our commitment to creating a home that puts people, wellness, and sustainability at the center,” Arthaland Executive Vice-President and Chief Sustainability Officer Oliver L. Chan said.

Like other Arthaland developments, Sondris aims to meet stringent sustainability and wellness standards for multi-certification from LEED, WELL, EDGE, and BERDE.

Project turnover is scheduled for April 2030.

Arthaland Corp. shares rose 1.12% to P0.45 apiece on Monday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno