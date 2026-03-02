RIDE-HAILING APP Angkas, operated by DBDOYC, Inc., is planning to expand the rollout of its four-wheel vehicle services and deploy more units.

“We just rolled it out. We are doing our own pilot test. What our focus really is how (can we) have more EVs (electric vehicles) on the road. We have been working with a lot of vendors in China and in the Philippines so that we can roll out a much larger EV fleet,” Angkas Chief Executive Officer George I. Royeca told reporters on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Editors and Economic Opinion Leaders Forum last week.

The ride-hailing app rolled out AngCars, its four-wheel ride-hailing service, in 2024 within Metro Manila.

The company currently has about a thousand units for this service, Mr. Royeca said, adding that it is studying the deployment of more units while also expanding its area coverage.

“We are still not making a dent in the industry, but we are studying how we can really provide a unique value proposition… Right now, we are in Metro Manila but of course we are opening into other provinces as well,” he said.

The rollout of Angkas’ four-wheel service complements its existing two-wheel operations.

Mr. Royeca also expressed optimism that the motorcycle taxi law will soon be legalized, strengthening the company’s position in the market.

Currently, Angkas operates under the pilot study of the Department of Transportation, implemented through the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

The proposed Motorcycles-for-Hire Act, which aims to amend Republic Act No. 4136, seeks to legalize motorcycle ride-hailing services in the country by classifying them as public utility vehicles.

“We are working with the committee on transportation… [The MC taxi legalization] is one of their priorities… I know the Department of Transportation is also working on a Department Order to make sure that we can continue our services,” he said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose