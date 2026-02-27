ROBINSONS OFFICES, the office development and leasing arm of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC), said Cybergate Iloilo Tower 3 has earned LEED v4 Silver Certification, aligning with its strategy to deliver environmentally responsible office spaces in key growth areas outside Metro Manila.

LEED (leadership in energy and environmental design) is a globally recognized green building certification system.

“We see Iloilo and Western Visayas as an important part of the country’s long-term growth story,” Robinsons Land Senior Vice-President and Business Unit General Manager for Robinsons Offices Jericho P. Go said in a statement on Thursday.

“By developing premium office spaces in regional centers, we enable businesses to expand with confidence while helping professionals stay closer to their families, improve daily quality of life, and grow with their communities,” he added.

The complex sits within Robinsons Land’s 10-hectare destination estate in Iloilo and serves business process outsourcing (BPO) firms, information technology companies, and other enterprises requiring premium office space in a strategic provincial location.

Tower 3 adds 12 floors of modern office space to the development, which already includes Tower 1 (five floors) and Tower 2 (eight floors).

Cybergate Iloilo Tower 3 incorporates energy‑efficient building systems, upgraded fixtures, shared spaces, and open areas. It also provides bike racks, landscaped outdoor spaces, and views of Iloilo’s countryside.

The property is pre‑provisioned for future electric vehicle charging to support tenants transitioning to greener transport.

“Tower 3 also features LED lighting and an on-site sewage treatment plant, while habitat restoration across more than 25% of the site supports ecological balance, greener urban spaces, and compliance with LEED Restoration and Protection credit requirements,” the company said.

“Recycled-content materials were also used during construction to help minimize waste, reduce environmental impact, and support circular-economy practices,” it added.

ROBINSONS LOGISTIX

Meanwhile, Robinsons Logistix & Industrials, Inc. (RLX) said it has partnered with Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. to launch a big‑box facility for Shopwise at the Sierra Valley Destination Estate in Cainta, Rizal.

“Designed to serve both the growing local community and visitors to the estate on Ortigas Avenue Extension, this project reinforces RLX’s role as a builder of scalable, high-impact retail infrastructure,” RLC Senior Vice-President and RLX Business Unit General Manager Cora Ang Ley said in a disclosure.

Shopwise’s big‑box facility, situated on over 7,000 square meters (sq.m.) of land with 5,000 sq.m. of leasable space, is slated for construction completion in the first half of 2027 and a store opening in the third quarter of that year.

RLX, known for Grade A logistics facilities, will develop and build the new format to support organic growth and improve integration within Robinsons Land’s operations.

The company said Shopwise Sierra Valley follows the big‑box format — similar to large warehouse‑style retailers — for efficient, high‑volume sales and bulk value, making it “especially relevant” to middle‑class families and small business owners.

“This development will serve real needs, strengthen communities and create more opportunities for growth for years to come,” Ms. Ang Ley said.

RLX, the industrial and logistics arm of RLC, operates 13 facilities across Calamba, Laguna; Sucat and Muntinlupa City; Pampanga; and Rizal, with warehouses featuring modern specifications and flexible layouts.

At the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, RLC shares rose 0.21% to P18.80 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno