NEW NAIA INFRA CORP. (NNIC), the private operator of the country’s main gateway, is set to implement new terminal assignments at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) beginning March 29.

In an advisory, NNIC said foreign carriers such as Air China, China Eastern, Vietnam Airlines, Royal Brunei, and Shenzhen Airlines will be reassigned from Terminal 1 to Terminal 3.

The international flights of Philippines AirAsia, Inc., operator of low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines, will be moved from Terminal 3 to Terminal 1.

Japan Airlines will be shifted to Terminal 3 from Terminal 1 starting April 1, NNIC said, noting that passengers are advised to verify their terminal assignments prior to travel.

NNIC previously said the reshuffling of airline terminal assignments is part of its overall plan to allow seamless airport operations while improving passenger experience.

The move also follows a 2025 resolution issued by the Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) Manila Slot Coordination Committee directing the relocation of turboprop operations outside Metro Manila.

The transfer of turboprops from NAIA aims to help decongest the airport and improve air traffic flow.

AirAsia Philippines said on Wednesday that all domestic flights will continue to operate from Terminal 2, with no changes to its domestic operations.

Previously, NNIC said terminal reassignments at the main gateway were expected by July, coinciding with the planned opening of Terminal 4.

Under the plan, Terminals 1 and 3 will continue serving international passengers, with low-cost carriers assigned to Terminal 1 and full-service airlines to Terminal 3. Terminals 2, 4, and the proposed Terminal 5 will be reserved for domestic operations, which account for the majority of NAIA’s passenger traffic. — Ashley Erika O. Jose