Lazada Philippines is emphasizing consumer trust and product authenticity in its upcoming March sales campaign, as e-commerce platforms aim to strengthen shopper confidence and move beyond purely discount-driven promotions.

Carlo O. Barera, Lazada Philippines chief executive officer, said the upcoming 3.3 sale, happening from March 2 at 8:00 p.m. to March 5, is designed to give Filipino shoppers real value they can trust.

“With Global Brands at LazMall, expanded member rewards, and flexible payment options, we’re helping consumers make smarter, more confident purchasing decisions while building long-term trust in e-commerce,” Mr. Barera said in a statement released on Monday.

In the upcoming sale, Lazada assured authentic products, secure payments, dependable delivery, and after-sales support.

The platform noted that this underscores their commitment to a safer and more reliable shopping experience.

Meanwhile, global brands such as Carote, LocknLock, and Decathlon are also set to participate in the 3.3 sale.

Brand-led exclusives within LazMall’s Global Brands will be highlighted in the sale, in addition to platform-wide promotions.

Lazada Group is a pioneering e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, with about 160 million active users and over one million active sellers each month.— Edg Adrian A. Eva