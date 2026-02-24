THE Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has approved a joint venture (JV) between local hospital operator Global Care Medical Center Holdings, Inc. (GCMC) and Singapore-based private equity firms Navegar II (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and Leapfrog Emerging Consumer Fund IV, LP, clearing the way for an expansion of healthcare services across the Philippines.

The antitrust regulator said it found no horizontal overlaps or vertical relationships among the parties that could raise competition concerns.

The phase one review, conducted by the PCC’s Mergers and Acquisitions Office, concluded that the transaction “does not affect market positions or competitive dynamics in any relevant market.”

GCMC operates five hospitals in Pangasinan, Batangas and Laguna, with about 300 licensed beds and 670 doctors covering more than 60 specialties.

Beyond hospital operations, the company provides nationwide diagnostic services and distributes pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

Navegar II, a Singapore-based private equity firm, and Leapfrog, a global growth-focused fund specializing in healthcare and financial services, are investors in the joint venture but do not operate healthcare facilities in the Philippines. The PCC said Leapfrog’s involvement as an investment holding company poses no competitive risk.

The venture seeks to address gaps in healthcare access outside the country’s major urban centers.

“As healthcare demand rises across the Philippines, access outside major cities remains constrained,” Leapfrog said in a statement last week. “GCMC addresses this gap by locating modern, well-equipped hospitals in underserved provinces.”

Under Republic Act No. 10667 or the Philippine Competition Act, the PCC reviews mergers and acquisitions, including joint ventures, to ensure that deals do not harm competitive market conditions or create monopolistic advantages.

The approval reflects interest from international investors in Philippine healthcare, a sector that has seen growing demand for modern facilities and services in provincial markets.

The PCC’s clearance provides regulatory certainty for the JV, allowing GCMC to use Leapfrog and Navegar II’s capital to expand its footprint, while maintaining competition in hospital and medical service markets. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz