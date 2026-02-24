CENTURY PROPERTIES Group, Inc. is expanding into Mindanao with a P5.3-billion affordable housing project in General Santos (GenSan) City, as the developer seeks to tap rising demand for homes outside Metro Manila.

Its affordable housing unit, PHirst Park Homes, Inc., launched PHirst Park Homes Gen San, a 23.7-hectare development in Barangay Baluan that will offer more than 2,400 units, it said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

The project marks PHirst’s first venture in Mindanao and forms part of its push to widen its regional footprint amid sustained housing demand in growth areas.

PHirst has allocated P3 billion in capital expenditure for the project, signaling its confidence in long-term demand in General Santos and surrounding areas.

The site is located near commercial centers and major transport routes, positioning it to benefit from the city’s role as a trade and logistics hub in southern Philippines.

The development will offer two main house models: Amani, a 36-square-meter townhouse on 44- to 60-square-meter lots aimed at singles and starting families, and Dua, a 48-square-meter unit on 77-square-meter lots designed for larger households.

Units will be delivered fully finished and move-in ready, with kitchen cabinets, tiled flooring, pre-installed plumbing and electrical systems and perimeter fencing.

PHirst’s expansion into Mindanao comes as property developers step up launches in provincial markets, where land costs are lower and infrastructure spending has supported urban expansion.

Developers have been targeting end-user demand in regional cities, particularly for affordable and mid-market housing segments.

PHirst operates 32 projects nationwide, including developments in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon Province, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Bacolod City and South Cotabato.

The brand focuses on turnkey homes with integrated community amenities and streamlined purchase processes.

Shares of Century Properties rose 2.67% to P0.77 each on the local bourse. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno