ABOITIZ POWER CORP. (AboitizPower) has secured a deal with an electric cooperative in Negros Occidental that will allow it to provide 30 megawatts (MW) of power through its subsidiaries.

In a statement on Wednesday, AboitizPower said it has entered into a power supply agreement with Northern Negros Electric Cooperative, Inc. (NONECO) following a competitive selection process.

Under the deal, the power producer will provide a diversified mix to NONECO, consisting of a 10-MW mid-merit supply from Aboitiz Solar Power, Inc., and a 20-MW baseload requirement from GNPower Mariveles Energy Center.

“By supplying dependable baseload power and solar energy, we are providing a balanced solution that addresses the dual need for sustainability and reliability,” AboitizPower Wholesale Vice-President for Commercial Planning and Portfolio Management Gerard B. Roxas said.

NONECO serves the municipalities of Victorias (now a city), Manapla, and Cadiz City, as well as the cities of Sagay, Escalante, and San Carlos, and the towns of Toboso, E.B. Magalona, and Calatrava.

“The steady supply at competitive rates ensures continuous support for local growth and enhanced quality of life as our region evolves, fostering a prosperous future for the businesses and communities we serve,” NONECO Board President Nicolas U. Camara said.

AboitizPower is the holding company of the Aboitiz Group’s investments in the country’s power sector.

The company is the leading power producer with a market share of 23.86% in the national grid as of July 2025, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera