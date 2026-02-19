AYALA LAND PREMIER has commenced construction of Laurean Residences, a high-end residential tower in Makati, after the project generated about P10.4 billion in sales since its launch in 2025.

“Laurean Residences was envisioned as an urban sanctuary in the heart of Makati. Today, we’re not just breaking ground — we’re opening a bold new chapter in refined urban living,” Ayala Land Premier President Mike Jugo said in a statement on Wednesday.

Laurean Residences will offer various unit types, ranging from suites to four-bedroom units, and targets professionals and multi-generational households seeking long-term homes in central Makati.

The project is the flagship residential tower within Dela Rosa Gardens, a 1.3-hectare mixed-use development along Paseo de Roxas and Dela Rosa Street.

The development is located near the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) headquarters and a 2,700-square-meter park, and is close to Ayala Triangle Gardens, Greenbelt, and One Ayala.

Mr. Jugo described Laurean Residences as a model for urban living anchored on design quality and long-term location value, citing its careful planning and collaboration with design experts.

Ayala Land Premier worked with global firms HB Design, Joyce Wang Studio, and Landscape Tectonix, alongside Filipino consultants, to align international design standards with the Philippine climate, culture, and local context.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, shares in Ayala Land rose 2.2% to close at P20.95 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno