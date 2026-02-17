GOTIANUN-LED property developer Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) said it plans to raise P11.57 billion through a retail bond offer as the company seeks to support expansion outside Metro Manila.

In a stock exchange disclosure, the company said the fixed-rate, peso-denominated bonds will have maturities of up to 10 years.

The bond offer was approved during FLI’s board meeting on Monday.

The issuance represents the third tranche of FLI’s P35-billion shelf-registered bond program approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In March last year, the company raised P12 billion from the second tranche of its shelf-registered bonds, which supported its retail and industrial expansions.

FLI’s board of directors authorized its executive committee to evaluate all aspects of the proposed bond offer, including timing and interest rates, the company said.

FLI’s portfolio includes office towers, mid-rise and high-rise residential developments, townships, mixed-use projects, malls, and leisure developments.

The company is also developing two townships in Clark, Pampanga — the 288-hectare Filinvest New Clark City within the Clark Freeport Zone and the 201-hectare Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City, which it is developing in partnership with its sister firm, Filinvest Development Corp.

The board also reappointed SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co. as the company’s independent external auditor for 2026.

It likewise approved the appointment of Heherson M. Ibardaloza as FLI’s data protection officer and D’Artagnan M. Aguilar as chief marketing officer (senior vice-president).

On Monday, FLI shares rose by 1.22% or one centavo to close at 83 centavos each. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz