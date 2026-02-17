AYALA-LED Globe Telecom, Inc. has partnered with AC Logistics Holdings Corp. to streamline its nationwide logistics and operations, designating the latter as its preferred warehousing provider.

Under the agreement, AC Logistics will manage, store, and dispatch Globe’s trade materials, including subscriber identity modules (SIMs), devices, and other retail collaterals, to channels and partners.

“This partnership strengthens a critical part of our operation, ensuring that Globe products reach our customers and partners with consistency and speed… With AC Logistics, we gain a trusted partner who supports our mission to deliver reliable service where it matters most,” said Globe Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer Juan Carlo C. Puno.

The Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway (MCX) warehouse will serve as a strategic hub for Globe, supporting deliveries to Metro Manila and Calabarzon and other key routes.

AC Logistics’ MCX Warehouse is designed for high-volume, high-accuracy operations, handling inbound receiving, storage, inventory management, and outbound distribution for Globe’s trade operations.

“At the MCX Warehouse, our teams are committed to ensuring 100% inventory accuracy, efficient order processing, and excellent customer service across every segment of the supply chain,” said AC Logistics Contract Logistics and National Distribution Product Head Irma Diaz-Guevara.

In a separate release, Globe said it has partnered with data streaming company Confluent to establish a new standard for digital innovation in the Philippines.

Under the partnership, Globe, through its corporate arm Globe Business, will provide services to enterprises, allowing them to modernize internal processes using artificial intelligence.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares in Globe fell by P22, or 1.29%, to close at P1,680 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose