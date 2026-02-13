AYALALAND Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC), the industrial real estate subsidiary of Ayala Land Inc. (ALI), reported a 71% slump in net income for 2025 to P200 million from P701 million a year earlier, due to a decline in industrial lot sales.

Consolidated revenues also fell 26.8% to P3.8 billion from P5.2 billion in 2024, the company said in a press release on Thursday. ALLHC said its annual report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, will be submitted on or before April 15.

“Full-year performance was shaped by lower industrial lot sales alongside the continued stabilization and ramp-up of leasing assets completed and acquired during the year,” ALLHC said.

Revenues from the sale of industrial lots fell 50% to P1.7 billion in 2025 from a year prior, citing a combination of limited available inventory and more tempered demand.

“In a more measured market environment, we prioritized stabilizing and optimizing our assets while continuing to advance our industrial developments in select locations,” ALLHC President and Chief Executive Officer Robert S. Lao said.

Revenues from ALLHC’s leasing businesses rose 8% to P2 billion, driven by stable operations and continued portfolio expansion.

“Performance across leasing segments reflected stable operations and continued portfolio expansion,” the company said.

Warehouse revenues stood at P746 million in 2025, slightly lower than the previous year amid changes in tenant mix, while the company expanded its warehouse footprint.

ALLHC closed 2025 with a total warehouse gross leasable area (GLA) of 379,000 square meters (sq.m.), 11% higher than a year earlier.

“This growth was driven by the acquisition of warehouse facilities in Urdaneta and Iloilo, as well as the completion of additional units in Mabalacat and Naic, contributing a combined 39,000 sq.m. to the portfolio,” the company said.

Revenues from cold storage facilities jumped 88% to P308 million in 2025, driven by contributions from recently acquired facilities.

The company expanded its cold storage footprint to 31,600 pallet positions by yearend, 56% higher than 20,300 pallet positions in 2024.

Commercial leasing revenues rose 2% to P935 million, supported by improved mall occupancy levels and stable office leasing.

In 2025, ALLHC added P3.2 billion worth of saleable lots with new industrial inventory in its Cavite and Batangas Technoparks. The company also completed Phase 1A of its A-FLOW data center campus in Biñan, Laguna, with an initial 6-megawatt IT capacity.

For 2026, ALLHC is working on the next phases of its Pampanga Technopark, which will be registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority and the Board of Investments.

In a separate disclosure, ALLHC said its board of directors elected Jose Eduardo A. Quimpo II, chief financial officer of its parent firm, as director. He replaces former ALI executive Augusto D. Bengzon, who stepped down from ALLHC’s board, effective Feb. 12.

ALLHC shares on Thursday declined 0.74%, or one centavo, to close at P1.34 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz