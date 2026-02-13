AIRASIA X (AAX) Berhad said it will start a one-stop service between Kuala Lumpur (KL) and London via Bahrain, beginning June 26.

The route is part of the airline’s expansion of long-haul operations from Southeast Asia, it said in a statement on Thursday.

“This is a defining step in the next phase of AAX’s growth. Bahrain as our strategic aviation hub allows us to connect Asia with the Middle East and Europe more effectively while creating a scalable platform for future growth,” Capital A Berhad and AAX advisor Tony Fernandes said.

AAX, the medium- to long-haul arm of the low-cost carrier AirAsia Group, said this will be its second fifth-freedom route, signaling expansion beyond Asia to serve international markets.

The airline said the Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain-London service will position Bahrain as a strategic location and set it up as AAX’s Middle East hub.

Mr. Fernandes added that the service strengthens the overall aviation ecosystem by enabling Capital A businesses such as cargo and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) to grow alongside AAX.

“Looking ahead, we will deepen partnerships with airports, tourism authorities and industry stakeholders to unlock new demand corridors. We are building a growth engine that balances connectivity, commercial performance and operational resilience, while staying true to our value proposition of affordable long-haul travel,” he said.

Last month, AAX completed the acquisition of AirAsia Berhad and AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd. from Capital A. The transaction brings all AirAsia-branded airlines under a single platform, the AirAsia Group, while Capital A will focus on non-aviation businesses.

Kuala Lumpur serves as AAX’s major gateway, linking travelers to 95 destinations across 23 Asian countries with almost 2,000 weekly flights, including routes to Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Australia and Japan. — Ashley Erika O. Jose