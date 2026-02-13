COLLINS AEROSPACE is set to open a new facility at the First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) in Tanauan City, Batangas, by the third quarter to meet rising global and domestic demand.

“FPIP has been instrumental as Collins has incrementally grown its Philippine-based operations, capabilities, and expertise since 2012,” said Mary DeStaffan, general manager of Collins Aerospace’s Philippines campus, in a statement on Thursday.

“This growth is critical for Collins to best support the rapidly growing aviation industry in-country and region, as well as airliners and airframers around the globe,” she added.

A member of US-based aerospace conglomerate RTX Corp., Collins Aerospace will add 7,846 square meters to its Batangas facility. The expansion will enable the company to “improve its operational efficiency, increase production output, and meet rising demand in the aerospace sector.”

Collins Aerospace manufactures airplane cabin interior products, including galleys, galley inserts, lavatories, and seating. It also produced new economy-class seats for the newly refurbished Philippine Airlines Airbus A321ceo fleet.

FPIP Senior Vice-President and Head of Industrial Business Group Yutaro Kuryu said the expansion marks a major milestone for both Collins and the industrial park.

“It not only reflects the growing demand for advanced aerospace manufacturing in the country. It also highlights FPIP’s ability to support companies like Collins Aerospace in growing operations while generating employment for Filipinos,” he said.

“This is not just about having a bigger space or bigger operations. It is about the impact they are helping the Philippines make in the global aerospace industry, and more importantly, the opportunities they are making for the Filipino workforce,” he added.

Developed by a joint venture between First Philippine Holdings Corp. and Japan’s Sumitomo Corp. in 1996, FPIP is a 600-hectare industrial park that currently houses over 150 locators and employs around 80,000 people.

RTX is the world’s largest aerospace and defense company, which includes Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. — Justine Irish D. Tabile