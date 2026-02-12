GLOBAL SUPPLY chain provider Yusen Logistics Philippines, Inc. has partnered with ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES), the retail electricity supply unit of ACEN Corp., to transition to renewable energy.

In a statement on Wednesday, ACEN said it finalized a power supply deal with Yusen Logistics to provide 100% renewable energy to the company’s head office in Parañaque City.

Yusen Logistics President Mitsutaka Matsubara said the deal forms part of its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions across all its services by 2050.

The Philippine operation is part of Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd., a logistics and supply-chain company founded in 1955 in Japan. The company provides ocean and air freight forwarding, warehousing, distribution services, and supply chain management.

Yusen Logistics Philippines has established a wide presence across Metro Manila, Northern and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The deal is being facilitated under the government’s green energy option program, a mechanism that allows eligible electricity end-users to directly choose and source 100% of their power requirements from licensed renewable energy suppliers.

Sheila Mina, vice-president and head of account management at ACEN RES, said Yusen Logistics’ shift to renewable energy “demonstrates decisive leadership in decarbonizing the logistics sector.”

ACEN RES currently dominates the sector with a 57% market share. The company sources its power from ACEN, the Ayala group’s listed energy platform, which currently has 7 gigawatts of attributable renewable energy capacity.

ACEN also has a significant presence in Australia, Vietnam, India, and Lao PDR, along with strategic investments in Indonesia and other markets. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera