FOOD AND BEVERAGE kiosk operator Fruitas Holdings, Inc. has earmarked P120 million for capital expenditures in 2026, targeting the opening of up to 100 new branches under its House of Fruitas brand.

“The Company may increase this investment should there be an acceleration in the growth of the Philippine economy, further supporting its long-term growth objectives,” the company said in a disclosure on Wednesday.

Of the P120-million budget, about P90 million will go toward expanding its store network, P20 million for upgrading commissaries, and P10 million for logistics, including delivery trucks.

For 2026, Fruitas aims to expand its store network with a mix of kiosks, community stores, and restaurants, targeting roughly even openings throughout the year.

“These initiatives are aligned with the Company’s strategy and are expected to drive revenue growth and enhance brand visibility,” the company noted.

In November 2024, Fruitas acquired a 60% stake in the Mang Bok’s brand for P8.86 million, marking its entry into the roasted chicken segment. Fruitas’ subsidiary Balai ni Fruitas, Inc. also completed its purchase of the Sugarhouse cake and pastry brand in the same year.

In 2023, Fruitas acquired the Ling Nam noodle house brand and the Fly Kitchen cloud kitchen company.

On Wednesday, Fruitas Holdings closed at P0.67 per share, unchanged from the previous trading day. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno