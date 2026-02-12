THE INVESTMENT & Capital Corp. of the Philippines (ICCP) has elected former Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Augusto D. Bengzon as its new chairman and chief executive officer.

“Augusto Bengzon brings a strong track record in finance, governance and strategic leadership. We are confident that his experience and perspective will serve ICCP well as it continues to build on its long-term growth plan,” ICCP Executive Committee Chairman Guillermo D. Luchangco said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr. Bengzon has 18 years of experience in financial services, including 16 years at Citibank, where he specialized in consumer, corporate, and investment banking.

In December 2025, he retired as ALI’s senior vice-president and member of the Management Committee. He previously served as treasurer and CFO, and held positions such as chief compliance officer, chairman, and director of various ALI subsidiaries.

“During his tenure, he played a central role in strengthening ALI’s capital position, advancing its investor relations program, and supporting the company’s expansion across multiple real estate asset classes,” ICCP said.

Mr. Bengzon was also the 2024 president of the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX) and 2025 chairman of the FINEX Foundation. He currently serves as chairman of FINEX Academy.

The ICCP is a medium-sized conglomerate with interests in investment banking, venture capital, and property development. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz