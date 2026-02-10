ABOITIZ LAND, INC., the real estate arm of the Aboitiz group, said it has turned over 400 units across two residential villages within LIMA Estate in Batangas, with its residential and business expansions contributing to rising property values.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it recently launched amenity blocks in its 17-hectare (ha) Brook Village and 18-ha Sierra Village, its two neighborhoods within The Villages at LIMA Estate.

Amenities in the properties include modern clubhouses, swimming pools, play areas, and basketball courts.

“Through the launch of the Brook and Sierra amenities, the development continues to enhance lifestyles and reinforce long-term value, offering spaces where families can create lasting memories and investors can witness the growth potential of LIMA Estate firsthand,” Aboitiz Land said.

This comes as property values within Brook and Sierra have surged since their launch, the company added. This also led to the launch of Meadow Village, the third subdivision within The Villages at LIMA Estate, in 2022.

Brook Village features single-attached houses with floor areas of 65 square meters (sq.m.) to 80 sq.m., while Sierra offers 93-sq.m. townhouses and single-detached houses sized 103 sq.m. to 150 sq.m.

The villages are located near Biz Hub at LIMA Estate, the province’s central business district. The mixed-use development currently hosts over 180 locators and more than 71,000 employees.

It is also near The Outlets @LIMA Estate, Batangas’ first and largest outdoor lifestyle mall under the Aboitiz Group; The Exchange, which has a transport terminal and retail spaces; The Golf Range @LIMA Estate; and Aboitiz Pitch, a multi-sport venue with two football fields.

Aboitiz Construction, the conglomerate’s construction arm, said last year it would target the completion of the fourth phase of LIMA Estate’s expansion by 2027.

Located in Malvar, Batangas, the 1,100-ha LIMA Estate is an economic zone registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority and is one of the country’s largest mixed-use estates.

On Monday, shares of Aboitiz Equity Ventures declined by 1.05%, or 35 centavos, to close at P32.85 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz