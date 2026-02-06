THE SECURITIES and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved listed developer Century Properties Group, Inc.’s (CPG) planned P5-billion bond offer, which is expected to support its nationwide residential project pipeline.

In a stock exchange disclosure on Thursday, CPG said it received from the SEC an order of registration and a certificate of permit to offer securities for the bond sale.

The offering consists of a base principal amount of P3 billion, with an oversubscription option of up to P2 billion.

The coupons are set at 6.5080% per annum (p.a.) for four-year Series D Fixed Rate Retail Bonds due 2030, and 7.6280% p.a. for seven-year Series E Fixed Rate Retail Bonds due 2033. The bonds will be listed and traded through the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp.

China Bank Capital Corp. Managing Director Juan Paolo E. Colet said funds from the bond sale will support CPG’s expansion in both its affordable and premium residential segments.

“CPG has one of the best investment stories in its category and the bonds have attractive rates, so we are confident in market demand for this offering,” he said in a Viber message.

Last year, the Antonio family-led developer announced plans to launch two horizontal projects in Pampanga and Cavite targeting the premium residential segment.

Meanwhile, its affordable housing brand, PHirst Park Homes, Inc., has 31 active projects across Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, and Bacolod City.

In June 2025, the CPG unit said it plans to launch 10 residential projects over the next two years, focusing on seven key regions in the Philippines.

For the first nine months of 2025, CPG posted a 17% increase in net income to P2.1 billion, driven by strong demand in its affordable housing business.

At the local bourse on Thursday, CPG shares rose 2.6% or two centavos to close at 79 centavos each. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz