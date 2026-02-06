SUSTAINABLE OFFICE developer NEO Office PH has partnered with Holcim Philippines, Inc. to adopt cement kiln co-processing for waste collected in its office buildings, aiming to reduce landfill waste.

The partnership leverages Holcim’s global waste management brand Geocycle to ensure responsible co-processing of post-consumer waste from NEO’s office towers, the company said in a statement.

Qualified residual waste will be converted into alternative fuels and raw materials for cement production. Waste collected from NEO buildings will be processed at Holcim’s Norzagaray Cement Plant in Bulacan.

“Together, we are turning everyday building waste into valuable resources, proving that responsible development can drive both environmental impact and business value,” NEO Group Chief Executive Officer Raymond D. Rufino said.

The move supports NEO’s push for a low-carbon office portfolio by integrating circular economy practices.

“By bringing Geocycle’s co-processing technology into our waste management approach, we’re reinforcing our commitment to circular economy principles, turning waste into value and helping deliver real, measurable ESG (environmental, social, and governance) outcomes,” NEO Co-Managing Director and Chief Sustainability Officer Gie L. Garcia said.

NEO’s portfolio spans 289,000 square meters across seven office buildings in Bonifacio Global City — One/NEO, Two/NEO, Three/NEO, Four/NEO, Five/NEO, Six/NEO, and Seven/NEO.

Its towers have been recognized by local and international green building certifications, including the 5-Star Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE), Advancing Net Zero Philippines (ANZ/PH), International Finance Corporation’s EDGE Zero Carbon, and the WELL Health-Safety Rating under the International WELL Building Institute. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz