TIM HO WAN, the Jollibee Group’s flagship Chinese cuisine brand, has opened its 10th restaurant in Kowloon, Hong Kong, doubling its city footprint from last year.

“Tim Ho Wan reflects our group’s purpose of delivering superior taste and joyful dining experiences to more people. It shows how culinary heritage can be scaled successfully when supported by disciplined systems,” Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) International Chief Executive Officer and Jollibee Group Global Chief Financial and Risk Officer Richard Shin said in a statement on Wednesday.

JFC said Tim Ho Wan’s accelerated expansion in Hong Kong has strengthened financial performance across all markets.

System-wide sales rose 5.2% in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the first half of the year, led by growth initiatives in Hong Kong, Singapore, and China.

Franchise markets recorded 6.5% growth in the same period, supported by double-digit gains in the Philippines and Taiwan.

“With a profitable Hong Kong network as the foundation, we are optimistic that Tim Ho Wan is well-positioned to expand to more markets worldwide, as it works toward becoming the first truly global dim sum brand,” Mr. Shin added.

Hong Kong serves as Tim Ho Wan’s primary test market, where operational methods are developed before being implemented across company-run and franchise stores. Since joining the Jollibee Group, operations have adopted stricter procedures, more frequent audits, and increased spending on chef training and quality oversight.

“Hong Kong is where Tim Ho Wan began, and where our standards are set and proven,” Tim Ho Wan Chief Executive Officer Sheng Lee said.

“Across all stores, we focus on Cantonese craftsmanship, taste, and quality, supported by a stronger operational discipline that ensures authentic flavors are delivered consistently. Those fundamentals give us the confidence to grow while staying true to what defines Tim Ho Wan.”

Tim Ho Wan has also opened its first company-operated store in North America at Irvine, California, following a new outlet at LaLaport Tokyo Bay in Japan, and has achieved strong results in Singapore, where its teams earned a Service Excellence Award from the Restaurant Association of Singapore.

Jollibee Group completed its takeover of Tim Ho Wan in January 2025 through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd., acquiring 166.46 million shares from Titan Dining Group Ltd. for $20.2 million under a share purchase agreement signed in November 2024.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, JFC shares rose by 1.49% to P205 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno