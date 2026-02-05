HOLCIM PHILIPPINES, INC. is teaming up with renewable energy (RE) provider Peak Energy to build 25-megawatt-peak (MWp) solar projects, projected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 28,500 tons each year.

Under the partnership, Peak Energy will build and operate ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) systems at Holcim Philippines’ plants in La Union and Bulacan.

“Combined, these RE systems are expected to generate approximately 40 gigawatt hours of clean energy annually,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The first phase of the project involves the installation of a 13-MWp solar facility at the Holcim plant in Bacnotan, La Union, and a 12-MWp facility in Norzagaray, Bulacan.

“Once operational by 2027, the project is expected to reduce approximately 28,500 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year,” it said.

The company said this reduction is expected to lower the carbon footprint of cement manufacturing at the two sites.

“This initiative aligns with Holcim Philippines’ commitment to decarbonizing its operations and reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels,” it said.

“By integrating large-scale renewable energy directly into its manufacturing process, Holcim Philippines aims to produce low-carbon building materials more sustainably for the Philippine market,” it added.

Holcim Philippines said the projects will not require an upfront investment from the company under the terms of a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

“Peak Energy will handle the funding, installation, operation, and maintenance of the solar PV systems, while Holcim Philippines will purchase the electricity produced for the duration of the agreement,” it said.

In a separate release, Holcim Philippines said it has completed a P358-million investment in an alternative fuel feeding system at its La Union plant.

“The project supports lower carbon operations by increasing the use of alternative fuels, reducing reliance on imported fossil fuel, and advancing circular economy practices through the co-processing of waste materials,” it said.

The new feeding system is expected to enable the plant to achieve a net carbon reduction of approximately 12% per ton of cementitious material produced.

“This positions Holcim Philippines to meet its carbon dioxide reduction targets and contribute to the Holcim Group’s ambition to reach net zero by 2050,” it added.

Aside from its plants in Bulacan and La Union, Holcim Philippines also operates cement manufacturing facilities in Misamis Oriental and Davao. — Justine Irish D. Tabile