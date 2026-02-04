LISTED property developer Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) is building its next central business district (CBD) in Porac, Pampanga.

ALI and Leonio Land Holdings, Inc. recently broke ground for the 120-hectare Alviera Central Business District, which will rise within the 1,800-hectare master-planned Alviera estate, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The development will host commercial, office, lifestyle, institutional, and hospitality facilities. It will also include wellness, sports, and recreational spaces.

“Prior to this, we also broke ground for Alviera’s first retail development, Alviera Commons, which will house a diverse mix of essential retail and dining options,” said Mayi Platero-Rodriguez, senior project development head for South and Central Luzon at Ayala Land Estates.

The development will also feature an open food park and a play area, while providing a backdrop of the Alviera mountain range.

The Alviera CBD will cater to office and information technology-business process management tenants, as well as healthcare, education, and leisure facilities.

In the second quarter, Miriam College Alviera is set to welcome its first batch of elementary and high school students, while the La Salle Botanical Gardens will begin the first phase of its development, ALI said.

The Alviera estate is only 20 minutes away from Clark International Airport and is connected to major roads, including the North Luzon Expressway and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway.

It also features existing attractions such as SandBox, City Kart, a driving range, and open grounds that draw visitor traffic to the estate.

These developments are expected to position the Central Luzon region as an urban lifestyle hub in the countryside, it added.

In 2024, Central Luzon posted a gross regional domestic product growth of 6.5%, the third-fastest among all regions and faster than the national growth rate of 5.7%.

ALI has over 50 estates nationwide, including Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Cebu Business Park, Makati Central Business District, and upcoming developments in its Nuvali, Laguna and Davao estates.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, ALI shares rose 3.81%, or 80 centavos, to close at P21.80 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz