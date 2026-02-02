TANDUAY is expanding its footprint beyond Western Europe by targeting markets in Slovenia, Slovakia, and Hungary as part of its push into central and eastern regions.

Following its debut in Denmark last year, the company said that it is in talks to enter these countries.

“Right now, we’re in the western part of Europe, but we’re also trying to penetrate Central and Eastern Europe,” Tanduay International Business Development Manager Roy Kristoffer Sumang told reporters on the sidelines of an event last week.

In December, Tanduay Distillers, Inc. announced a distribution partnership with Denmark’s Bastard Spirits to enter the Nordic market and expand its premium rum portfolio.

The deal targets wine shops, online retailers, bars, and potential future duty-free listings, capitalizing on Denmark’s openness to new flavors.

Last month, the company signed a distribution agreement with Spain’s Torres to bring its brandy to supermarkets nationwide, starting with Torres 5 Light, with additional products arriving in the first quarter as part of the latter’s Philippine market debut.

Tanduay is a rum brand produced by Tanduay Distillers, Inc., a subsidiary of the Tan-led conglomerate LT Group, Inc. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno