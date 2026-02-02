D.M. CONSUNJI, INC. (DMCI) is preparing to break ground on a key portion of the Metro Manila subway project this year, its top executive said.

The project, known as contract package 105 (CP 105), covers the Kalayaan and Bonifacio Global City (BGC) stations, with construction expected to start this year, DMCI President and Chief Executive Officer Jorge A. Consunji told reporters last week.

The project includes a short tunnel and the two stations, which were originally scheduled for completion in 2029 but have faced delays because of earlier right-of-way issues.

DMCI is undertaking the work alongside Japanese firm Nishimatsu Construction Co. Ltd., its partner for another section of the subway covering Quezon Avenue and East Avenue stations.

Meanwhile, the company is pursuing another subway project and expects the award decision as early as next month.

“That’s just the award phase. The groundbreaking for that is possibly in March or April, depending on the department that handles it — we can’t control that. But it was bid out 18 months ago,” Mr. Consunji said.

Without giving details, DMCI said it is eyeing other major projects and possible partnerships with both public and private sectors.

DMCI is the construction arm of listed infrastructure and engineering conglomerate DMCI Holdings, Inc., which also has core investments in coal mining, water, off-grid power generation, and property development. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno