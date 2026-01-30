IPILAN NICKEL CORP., the Palawan-based subsidiary of listed miner Global Ferronickel Holdings, Inc. (FNI), has begun its operations for calendar year 2026 after completing its first nickel ore shipment for the year.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, FNI said bulk carrier MV RU Cheng Shan departed Ipilan’s anchorage area in Brooke’s Point carrying 53,912 wet metric tons (WMT) of 1.3% low-grade nickel ore bound for China.

With favorable weather and operating conditions, FNI said Ipilan is targeting production of at least 1.5 million WMT this year.

The projected sales mix for the year consists of 52.6% low-grade and 47.4% medium-grade nickel ore, in line with the company’s production targets and customer requirements.

“The commencement of shipments reflects the strong operational readiness of Ipilan’s mine site and its continued ramp-up under a comprehensive mine development program for the year,” the company said.

FNI said mine development activities for 2026 include the expansion of mining areas, the construction of additional haul roads, and the installation of environmental protection structures.

“These initiatives are integral to supporting the Company’s targeted production volumes while ensuring strict compliance with environmental and regulatory standards,” FNI said.

Ipilan operates under Mineral Production Sharing Agreement No. 017-93-IV, as amended in 2000, with the Philippine government, covering a contract area of 2,835 hectares in the municipality of Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

FNI said it continues to coordinate with national and local government agencies and host communities “to ensure that mining operations translate into inclusive economic growth, employment generation, and sustainable community development.”

At the stock exchange on Thursday, FNI shares rose 0.52%, or one centavo, to close at P1.92 apiece. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel