INTEGRATED RESORT developer Hann Philippines, Inc. is advancing its expansion in Central Luzon, developing residential, educational, and wellness projects within its 450-hectare Hann Reserve in New Clark City, Tarlac.

“In 2030, hopefully, we get to finish all this; it all depends on the market,” Hann Philippines, Inc. Vice-President Agnes “Neki” A. Liwanag said in a briefing on Wednesday.

“Building on what we have achieved in Clark, Hann Reserve represents the next phase of our growth,” she added.

Scheduled to open in March, Hann Reserve is expected to complete its first phase this year. This includes an 18-hole mountain golf course by Nicklaus Design, a golf and country club, and the initial phase of a public park.

Next year, the company plans to open an 18-hole valley course designed by South Korean professional golfer KJ Choi.

Hann Philippines aims to complete the second phase by 2030, which will include residential, retail, and golf entertainment developments, an international school, phases two and three of the public park, and a river golf course designed by professional golfer Nick Faldo.

The company is also planning its second integrated resort within Hann Reserve.

The property is expected to strengthen the Philippines’ position as a competitive destination for tourism and golf, Hann Reserve General Manager Timothy John Neil said.

Hann Reserve is a 15-minute drive from the 11-hectare Hann Casino Resort, the first integrated resort in the Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga.

Last December, the company opened an expansion of the Hann Casino Resort, adding a 1.2-hectare gaming area with 584 slot machines and 34 table games. The resort also features three food and beverage outlets — The Canyon, Three Woks, and Pearl.

Hann Casino Resort hosts five-star hotel brands including Marriott International, Swissôtel, and Widus International Leisure, Inc.

Ms. Liwanag said the company’s ongoing expansions reflect its confidence in Central Luzon, despite declining visitor arrivals, particularly among Korean tourists. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz