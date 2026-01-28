LISTED DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (PLUS) said it has received Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) MSRD Resolution No. 1, granting approval for an exemption from registration of its employee stock option plan (ESOP B).

An employee stock option plan allows a company to grant shares to employees as part of their compensation and incentive program.

The plan covers 220,382,958 common shares allocated to qualified officers and employees, following the terms outlined in the corporation’s ESOP framework.

The exemption allows DigiPlus to issue the shares to employees without going through the usual public offering registration process with the SEC.

“The ESOP aims to recognize the contributions, as well as attract and retain key individuals, directors, officers, and employees who are essential to the overall growth of the business and the long-term strategic goals of the Corp.,” the company said in a disclosure on Wednesday.

In an October disclosure, the company said its board approved filing a second application for an SEC-exempt transaction and an additional listing with the Philippine Stock Exchange.

This covers ESOP B, the second tranche of 220,382,958 shares under the company’s ESOP pool of 528 million shares approved in January 2023.

Shares issued under ESOPs are typically granted over time as part of employee compensation and do not directly raise fresh capital for the company.

In September 2025, the SEC issued Memorandum Circular No. 11, introducing standardized forms and procedures for exempt transactions under Sections 10.1 and 10.2 of the Securities Regulation Code.

This includes Form 10.1 for optional confirmation of Section 10.1 exemptions and Form 10.2 for mandatory applications on employee stock option plans.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, DigiPlus shares fell by 0.58% to P13.68 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno