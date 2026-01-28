CLARK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT expects passenger traffic to grow by 15% this year, driven by the transfer of some flight operations from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and the expansion of international and domestic routes, its operator said.

“[We are expecting] 15% traffic growth based on actual 2025 (figures). 2026 will be driven predominantly by strengthened connections to Southeast Asia countries and domestic hubs,” Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD) Chief Executive Officer Noel F. Manankil said in a Viber message on Wednesday.

Growth at Clark is also being supported by a government order to relocate turboprop operations from NAIA, part of broader efforts to decongest the country’s main gateway and redistribute air traffic across Luzon.

The transfer, originally set for last year, is now slated for full implementation by March 2026.

For the first half, Mr. Manankil said traffic expansion will be fueled by the shift of turboprop flights to Clark and the addition of new international routes, including services to Vietnam.

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific is further boosting its Clark hub by launching direct flights to Hanoi by May.

The airline will operate Clark-Hanoi flights three times a week, every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, with return flights from Hanoi departing every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

“Launching direct flights from Clark to Hanoi is an exciting milestone for Cebu Pacific as we continue to strengthen Clark as a hub. This route enhances travel options from Clark, allowing passengers from north and central Luzon to reach Hanoi more easily,” Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Alexander G. Lao said in a media release.

Hanoi will be Cebu Pacific’s fifth international destination from Clark. The airline currently operates flights from the airport to Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Singapore. Systemwide, Cebu Pacific also serves other Vietnam routes from Manila and Cebu.

Clark handled 2.75 million passengers in 2025, up 15% from 2.40 million in 2024, LIPAD said.

Domestic passenger traffic rose by 23.06% to 1.04 million, while international passenger traffic increased by 9.62% to 1.71 million.

Airline capacity at the airport also expanded, with total available seats climbing by 12.2% to 3.77 million in 2025 from 3.36 million a year earlier, supported by additional flight frequencies on existing routes.

“2025 was a year of steady growth for Clark International Airport. The increase in passenger traffic and improved load factors were supported by stronger airline partnerships. Looking ahead to 2026, we remain optimistic as airline operations continue to expand at Clark,” Mr. Manankil said in a separate statement. — Ashley Erika O. Jose