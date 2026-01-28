THE DEPARTMENT of Transportation (DoTr) said the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) is set to grant permits to other shipping lines to operate on routes previously served by Aleson Shipping Lines, Inc. while the company remains suspended.

“While Aleson Shipping Lines is grounded, PCG (Philippine Coast Guard) and MARINA are conducting a comprehensive safety audit of Aleson’s vessels, we need to ensure the safe travel of passengers,” Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez said in a media release on Wednesday.

The Transportation department said MARINA will issue special permits to shipping lines that comply with safety regulations to operate routes connecting Zamboanga City to Isabela City and Lamitan City in Basilan; Siasi City and Jolo in Sulu; and Bongao in Tawi-Tawi.

Special permits will also cover routes between Pulauan, Dapitan City and Dumaguete City; and Dumaguete City and Siquijor.

“If ever there is a shortage of commercial vessels to transport, the PCG’s 44-meter vessels will be utilized to provide free rides for those affected by the audit and inspection being conducted by the PCG and MARINA,” he added.

MARINA Director Luisito U. Delos Santos said the maritime regulator will strengthen safety regulation and enforcement by intensifying audits and conducting more frequent, targeted inspections of high-risk vessels and operators.

“Our objective is straightforward: to prevent avoidable tragedies, protect lives at sea, and restore public confidence by ensuring that safety is never treated as optional in domestic shipping,” he said in a statement.

On Tuesday, DoTr ordered the suspension of passenger operations of Aleson Shipping Lines following the sinking of one of its vessels. — Ashley Erika O. Jose