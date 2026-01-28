LANDERS SUPERSTORE announced the temporary closure of its Fairview branch in Quezon City after a fire broke out on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the company said: “Landers Fairview is temporarily closed. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

“In the meantime, you can still shop at Landers Balintawak, Landers UP Town Center, or any Landers Superstore branch near you,” it added.

Many netizens expressed dismay at the closure and hope for its reopening soon, citing the supermarket’s proximity to their homes.

“For renovation na ulit ang Landers Fairview, kung kailan mag-two years na this February” (Landers Fairview is undergoing renovation again, just as it is turning two years this February), a netizen said.

Landers Fairview began operations in February 2024 at Belfast corner Quirino Highway, Brgy. Pasong Putik, Novaliches, Quezon City.

The fire erupted on Wednesday, reaching fifth alarm less than an hour after the first alarm was declared.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire was declared under first alarm at 4:44 a.m., raised to fifth alarm at 5:16 a.m., and declared under control at 7:59 a.m.

Asked about reopening plans, the company said: “We will announce it once we have the details.”

A members-only retail store, Landers Superstore also has branches in Cavite, Aseana City, Davao City, Naga City, Taguig City, Pampanga, Laguna, Bacolod, Bonifacio Global City, Manila, Cebu, Pasig, and Alabang. — Justine Irish D. Tabile