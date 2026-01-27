NATIONAL UNIVERSITY (NU), backed by the Sy-led SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), said it is focusing on hiring local talent in regional areas to help address brain drain in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, SMIC said 96% of employees at NU Bacolod are local hires, while NU Laguna has 99% local employees. NU Cebu, which opened this academic year, has a 100% local hire rate.

Other campuses also reported high local employment: NU Baliwag at 98%, NU Dasmariñas at 96% with 4% transferees, NU Lipa at 98%, and NU Clark at 97%.

NU President and Chief Executive Officer Renato Carlos H. Ermita, Jr. said the university implements a standardized salary matrix nationwide to attract and retain employees.

“By allowing the campus to be a part of the SM community, accessibility is achieved and affordability is maintained,” he noted.

The company stressed the importance of strengthening local ecosystems for work and enterprise to reduce the inequality gap between urban and rural areas.

NU campuses in regional areas help retain local talent and ensure contributions to the local economy, it said.

Mr. Ermita added that most NU campuses are located near transport hubs, providing convenience for both students and staff.

Currently, NU serves 84,000 students across 14 campuses nationwide, including the main campus and the Nazareth School in Sampaloc, Manila, and campuses in Mall of Asia, Pasay; Fairview, Quezon City; East Ortigas, Pasig; Calamba, Laguna; and Lipa, Batangas.

NU plans to reach 100,000 students by 2027, with new campuses scheduled to open in Davao, Iloilo, and Urdaneta.

The SM group acquired majority ownership of NU in 2008, when the university was experiencing low enrollment.

SMIC reported a 6% increase in nine-month consolidated net income, driven by growth in its banking, property, and retail businesses.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, SMIC shares rose 1.56%, or P11, to close at P716 each. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz