ABS-CBN Corp. said its YouTube media channel remained the most subscribed in Southeast Asia with 54.4 million subscribers.

In a media release on Tuesday, the listed media company said its YouTube channel led the platform in the Philippines in terms of views and engagement, generating 72.4 billion views and 526 million engagements in 2025.

Its YouTube channel provides a wide range of content, including full episodes and exclusive videos, as well as livestreaming of its popular programs.

ABS-CBN has also maintained a strong digital presence on social media platforms such as Facebook, with combined official network, program, and affiliated pages reaching 300 million followers to date.

“ABS-CBN continues to hinge on its digital operations as a catalyst for growth,” the company said.

To recall, the company said last year that it was anticipating a return to profitability within 18 months, citing higher advertising revenue and contributions from its digital, film, and music operations.

For the first nine months of 2025, ABS-CBN narrowed its net loss to P2 billion as expenses declined faster than revenue.

For the January-to-September period of 2025, the company’s gross revenue declined by 3.05% to P11.75 billion, while its gross expenses fell by 10.99% to P13.52 billion from P15.19 billion.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, shares in the company closed four centavos, or 1.05% higher, at P3.85 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose