GAC International Philippines plans to introduce up to eight new vehicles this year as it strengthens its direct operations amid rising local demand for electrified vehicles (EVs).

“The Philippines is an increasingly important market for GAC Group in Southeast Asia,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

“In response to growing demand for intelligent mobility, hybrid, and electric vehicle technologies, GAC Group, through GAC International Philippines, is placing greater strategic emphasis on the Philippine market by further strengthening its local presence, enhancing organizational capabilities, improving operational efficiency, and elevating customer service delivery,” it added.

The company said it will introduce a new generation of vehicles, including hybrid and electric models.

“Over the course of 2026, GAC International Philippines plans to launch six to eight new products, progressively expanding its product portfolio in line with market demand,” it said.

“These introductions will further strengthen GAC’s competitiveness and demonstrate the company’s long-term commitment to investing in the Philippine market,” it added.

According to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), EV sales reached 58,905 units in 2025, representing a 12% market share.

The company also plans to integrate its GAC MOTOR, AION, and HYPTEC products and operations under a unified GAC brand framework.

“Through the ONE GAC strategy, GAC International Philippines will offer Filipino customers a broader and more diverse product portfolio and advanced technology experience, while empowering local dealers and partners with stronger momentum, clearer direction, and enhanced growth opportunities,” it said.

The company added that all authorized dealerships will continue operating, maintaining warranty coverage, aftersales services, and parts availability.

“Looking ahead, GAC International Philippines will continue to advance under the ONE GAC Strategy, integrating global resources with localized execution to deliver high-quality, future-ready mobility solutions for the Philippine market,” it said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile