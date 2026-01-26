FORD PHILIPPINES is set to introduce its first-ever mobile showroom in Balanga City, Bataan.

“The showroom on-the-go is part of Ford’s commitment to deepening customer engagement by meeting customers where they are and giving them access to a Ford showroom experience,” the company said on Monday.

“It is designed to make it easier for customers in high-traffic and high-growth areas — especially those without a nearby Ford dealership — to explore the latest Ford vehicles, speak with product experts, take a test drive, and avail of exclusive offers,” it added.

The mobile showroom’s first stop will run from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, in partnership with Ford Subic.

“This mobile showroom is the first-ever activation of its kind for Ford Philippines — an innovative step forward in how we create curated customer experiences in high-growth urban areas,” said Mark Parulan, marketing director at Ford Philippines.

He said the initiative aims to make it more “convenient for customers to discover our vehicles, engage with our team, and feel confident about choosing Ford.”

The showroom, which weighs over 2.5 tons, will be pulled by a Ford Ranger from one location to another.

Customers who reserve Ford vehicles through the mobile showroom will be eligible for P1,000 worth of gift certificates, a P10,000 cash discount, and a full tank of gas, among other perks.

Ford Philippines plans to bring the mobile showroom to additional areas this year, with stops scheduled in Cabanatuan and Dagupan next month.

Last year, Ford Motor Co. Phils., Inc. ranked among the country’s top-selling car manufacturers, accounting for 21,784 units sold. — Justine Irish D. Tabile