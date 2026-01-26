GLOBE Telecom, Inc. said it is expanding its sustainability initiatives after securing an A- climate score from CDP in 2025, marking its inclusion in the global environmental disclosure platform.

“This CDP Climate Leader rating reflects disciplined action, strong governance, and a clear commitment to transparency… It confirms that our climate strategy is both credible and measurable,” Globe Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer Yoly C. Crisanto said in a media release on Monday.

CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project, is a nonprofit organization that operates a global environmental disclosure system for companies and cities.

Its disclosure system assesses how organizations manage climate change, water security, and deforestation.

CDP has established a scoring framework that evaluates companies based on the depth of risk awareness, the quality of management, and evidence of leadership through strategy and performance.

Globe said its A- climate score reflects its continued focus on incorporating sustainability initiatives into its operations.

The telecommunications company said it has transitioned 171 cell sites, corporate offices, and other facilities to renewable energy.

In 2025, Globe said it is also ramping up the shift of cell sites and other low-energy utilization facilities to renewable energy as part of its net-zero goal.

The recognition will be added to its “growing list of sustainability milestones, including international and regional awards for ESG performance and environmental leadership,” Globe said.

In a separate media release, Globe said it will also expand its prepaid offerings to connect more users to fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks as the company aims to widen its 5G reach.

The company previously said its 5G coverage was about 97%.

The launch is also in line with the Konektadong Pinoy Act, it said, citing the measure’s goal of providing reliable and accessible internet.

At the stock exchange on Monday, shares in the company closed P2, or 0.12% lower, at P1,617 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose