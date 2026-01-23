PLDT INC. and its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. have deployed new technologies to enhance internet connectivity in remote and geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs).

“By working hand-in-hand with our partners in government, we believe we can roll out a stronger, more resilient network faster and more efficiently,” PLDT Chief Operating Officer Menardo G. Jimenez, Jr. said in a media release on Thursday.

The Pangilinan-led telecommunications company said connecting underserved communities requires multiple solutions to ensure faster and more reliable internet services.

To reach GIDAs, PLDT said it will continue investing in network infrastructure and innovative technologies, while also strengthening partnerships with government agencies and industry stakeholders.

“PLDT’s investments in innovating to enhance its network are aligned with the Group’s broader thrust to deliver improved services to customers nationwide. It also supports PLDT and Smart’s commitment to national development through strategic partnerships that expand digital access and enhance the delivery of essential services,” the company added.

On Thursday, PLDT shares rose P26, or 1.95%, to close at P1,360 apiece.

