PREMIUM ELECTRIC VEHICLE (EV) brand DENZA, under the BYD Group, is set to launch its first model, the multi-purpose vehicle D9, in the Philippines on Feb. 27.

“Many people have been asking me why we (BYD) have grown so fast here in the Philippines. Indeed, it is very fast,” BYD Asia Pacific Auto Sales Division General Manager Xueliang Liu said in Chinese at an event on Thursday.

Asked about the brand’s local market presence, he said: “[If] you are asking about the Philippine figures, it would be over 26,000.”

BYD Singapore, Philippines, and Brunei Managing Director James Ng said the company’s earlier success in introducing BYD vehicles locally helped motivate the DENZA launch.

“In collaboration with ACMobility, we have successfully introduced BYD into the Philippine market and got reception from the public,” Mr. Ng said.

“So, with that, this gives us a very strong motivation to introduce DENZA … it gives us very good strength to further push our DENZA brand.”

Mr. Liu added that the company plans to introduce the other two models, the sports utility vehicles B8 and B5, later in 2026.

On Thursday, DENZA also awarded its initial dealer partners, which will form the foundation of its retail network in the country.

The brand partnered with ACMobility Premium Dealership, Inc. for DENZA Alabang and DENZA Cebu; with Harmony New Energy Auto Service (Philippines) Ltd. Corp. for DENZA Makati; and with E-Vantage Motors, Inc. for DENZA Greenhills.

At the event, DENZA showcased all three models, though only the D9 will be available for launch next month. — Justine Irish D. Tabile