THE SECURITIES and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday launched the Hierarchical and Applicable Relations and Beneficial Ownership Registry (HARBOR), a web-based platform aimed at making disclosures of corporate ownership faster and more transparent.

“Beneficial ownership disclosures are a key transparency reform that supports good governance and helps prevent the misuse of corporate structures for illicit activities,” SEC Chairperson Francisco Ed. Lim said.

“Through HARBOR, the SEC streamlines the filing process while strengthening BO data management, enabling the Commission to provide timely and meaningful support to partner agencies in lawful enforcement actions,” he added.

Starting Jan. 30, corporations required to submit beneficial ownership information must use HARBOR, accessible at https://harbor.sec.gov.ph or via the Electronic Filing and Submission Tool (eFAST).

The system allows secure submission and updates of beneficial ownership data, reducing manual processing and helping the SEC verify information more efficiently.

With HARBOR’s launch, the SEC also released the 2026 General Information Sheet (GIS) without the beneficial ownership page. Companies will now submit or update ownership information directly through HARBOR and revalidate it only if changes occur, such as new owners being added.

Beneficial owners are individuals who ultimately own or control a corporation, either directly or indirectly. Filers need an active Electronic SEC Universal Registration Environment (eSECURE) account to access the system. Only authorized eFAST filers may submit declarations.

HARBOR was created under Memorandum Circular No. 15, Series of 2025, which updates Beneficial Ownership Disclosure Rules. The registry also supports the Philippines’ commitments under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to maintain transparency and prevent money laundering.

“These reforms build on earlier beneficial ownership and transparency measures that supported the Philippines’ exit from the FATF grey list in February 2025 and demonstrate the Commission’s continuing commitment to sustain AML/CFT improvements and keep the country off the grey list,” the SEC said. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno