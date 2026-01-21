TUBIG PILIPINAS Holdings, Inc. is targeting to complete the construction of its bulk water supply project in Talisay City, Cebu, within 2026, which could deliver 50 million liters per day (MLD) to local residents.

“The Tubig Pilipinas continues to expand its national footprint with the ongoing construction of the 50 MLD Jaclupan Bulk Water Supply Project in Talisay City, Cebu, that will be operational within the year,” the company said in a media release on Tuesday.

The project follows the recent inauguration of a P1.5-billion water treatment plant serving Bacolod City and the municipality of Murcia, led by Tubig Pilipinas’ subsidiary Bacolod Bulk Water, Inc.

The facility currently supplies about 40 MLD, roughly 40% of Bacolod City’s total water demand, and has expansion capacity of up to 60 MLD.

“This project demonstrates how strong public-private partnerships and foreign investments deployed into strategic and focused water companies such as Tubig Pilipinas can deliver critical infrastructure that supports SDG (sustainable development goals),” Bacolod Bulk Water Chairman Ryan Yapkianwee said.

Tubig Pilipinas now operates water plants across Nueva Ecija, Negros Occidental, Samar, Camarines Sur, Isabela, Cavite, Palawan, Pangasinan, and Cebu.

In December, Coal Asia Holdings, Inc. announced plans to raise its authorized capital stock by 160% to P13 billion from P5 billion.

The expansion forms part of a broader overhaul, which includes renaming Coal Asia to Tubig Pilipinas, a move designed to enable a public listing via backdoor listing. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera