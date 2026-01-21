LISTED food giant Jollibee Foods Corp.’s (JFC) Chickenjoy was granted Well-Known Mark status by the Philippine Intellectual Property Office (IPOPHL) in 2025, making it the group’s third asset to receive the designation after the Jollibee Mascot and Jollibee Stacked Logo.

“Chickenjoy is more than fried chicken to Filipinos. It’s part of family memories, celebrations, and everyday moments of joy,” Jollibee Philippines’ Vice-President for Marketing Dorothy Dee-Ching said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We take pride in every step of its preparation because we know how much it means to our customers. Every piece carries that same flavor and happiness that people have loved for generations,” she added.

In the same statement, JFC announced the launch of its “Jollibee Chickenjoy: Masterfully Made Sarap” campaign, highlighting the detailed process behind its signature fried chicken and featuring the brand’s long-time ambassador.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, JFC shares slipped 1.6% to P209.40 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno