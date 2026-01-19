ACEN CORP., the listed energy platform of the Ayala group, is expanding its renewable energy presence in the Philippines with the energization of its P2.8-billion solar farm in San Manuel, Pangasinan.

In a statement on Monday, ACEN said the 60-megawatt (MW) San Manuel Solar forms part of the company’s strategic expansion following its acquisition of Sinocalan Solar Power Corp. in 2022.

The solar farm, the company’s first in Pangasinan, consists of 108,752 panels that could generate approximately 94 gigawatt-hours of electricity per year, enough to power around 55,000 households.

The facility utilizes ground-mounted photovoltaic panels and is directly connected to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines through a dedicated 1.8-kilometer transmission line linked to the 69-kilovolt San Manuel Substation, ensuring efficient and reliable delivery of renewable energy to the grid.

ACEN previously said the solar farm has potential expansion capacity of up to 100 MW.

In December 2022, ACEN acquired Sinocalan Solar Power through a deed of absolute sale of shares with Sungrow Power Renewables Corp. and Havilah AAA Holdings Corp.

ACEN said San Manuel Solar is part of its expanding renewables portfolio in the country and underscores the company’s support for the government’s renewable energy targets.

“As ACEN continues to scale its clean energy investments across Northern Luzon and beyond, the company remains focused on enabling a just, inclusive, and sustainable energy transition for the Philippines,” the company said.

Currently, ACEN’s renewable energy portfolio totals 7 gigawatts of attributable capacity, including operational projects, those under construction, and projects backed by signed agreements.

The company manages assets across the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Laos, and the United States.

Late last year, ACEN announced it had transitioned its entire generation portfolio to renewable energy after completing the divestment of conventional power assets.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares in the company climbed 0.33% to close at P3.06 apiece. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera