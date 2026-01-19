INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is progressing with the construction of its $800-million (around P47.6-billion) South Luzon Container Terminal (SLCT) in Bauan, Batangas, which is projected to begin commercial operations by 2028.

The project will be implemented in phases over two years and is set to become one of the country’s largest container gateways, ICTSI said in a media release on Monday.

Once operational, the Razon-led port operator said SLCT will add two million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to ICTSI’s annual capacity.

“SLCT is designed to make Southern Luzon more connected and competitive. By building capacity closer to manufacturing and export hubs, the project aims to reduce logistics steps, shorten lead times and expand options for shippers,” ICTSI said.

Currently, the site operates as Bauan International Port, primarily serving roll-on/roll-off cargo and completely built-up units. ICTSI said it is being converted into a modern container terminal capable of accommodating ultra-large container vessels.

SLCT will have a controlling depth of up to 18 meters to handle larger ships while improving schedule reliability.

Phase 1 covers marine works and the construction of a 25-meter quay equipped for super post-Panamax quay cranes. Construction is scheduled to begin in May 2026 and continue until September 2027, followed by the delivery and installation of container-handling equipment by August 2027, ICTSI said.

After Phase 1 completion, SLCT will have an initial capacity of 800,000 TEUs. The terminal will feature an 11-hectare container yard, four remotely operated super post-Panamax quay cranes, four rail-mounted gantry (RMG) lanes with eight RMGs, 10 container shuttle carriers, and dedicated operations and engineering facilities.

It will also have a substation and power generation systems to support reliability and operational performance.

For January to September 2025, ICTSI’s attributable net income rose 18.81% to $751.56 million from $632.58 million a year earlier, driven by higher cargo volumes and improved port revenues. Consolidated revenues increased 16.42% to $2.34 billion from $2.01 billion in the same period.

The company attributed the growth to tariff adjustments, increased volumes with a favorable container mix, and higher ancillary revenues from selected terminals.

At the local bourse on Monday, ICTSI shares gained P8.50, or 1.39%, to close at P620 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose