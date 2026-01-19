LISTED affordable housing developer Haus Talk, Inc. (HTI) has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed fixed-rate bond issuance of up to P1 billion, with an oversubscription option of up to P1 billion.

In a disclosure on Monday, the company said the P2-billion bond offering includes fixed-rate, Philippine peso-denominated Series A bonds due in 2029 and/or Series B bonds due in 2031.

Philippine Rating Services Corp. (PhilRatings) assigned a PRS A rating with a stable outlook to the bonds.

The SEC issued a payment assessment on Jan. 15, which Haus Talk settled the following day. Security Bank Capital Investment Corp. will act as lead issue manager, lead underwriter, and bookrunner for the offering.

Haus Talk focuses on developing affordable horizontal and vertical residential projects in select locations across Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, and Cavite.

At the local bourse on Monday, Haus Talk shares remained unchanged at P1.04 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno