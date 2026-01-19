PHINMA CORP. subsidiary Philcement Corp. said on Monday that Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. has officially acquired a 15% ownership stake in the local cement producer, completing the share subscription agreement signed in September 2025.

“The transaction is aligned with Philcement’s strategy to expand its manufacturing operations and provide Filipino consumers with reliable, high-quality cement products under its legacy brand, Union Cement,” the company said in a disclosure on Monday.

Sumitomo Osaka Cement, which has over 100 years of experience in the global cement industry, now holds a 15% stake in Philcement, which remains 51%-owned by PHINMA.

Philcement manufactures, imports, processes, distributes, and sells cement products and operates facilities in Bataan, Pampanga, Zamboanga del Norte, and Davao.

PHINMA also has operations in education, real estate, steel products, and business process outsourcing.

At the local bourse on Monday, PHINMA shares fell 0.25% to P16.18 apiece. — A.G.C. Magno