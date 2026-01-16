BUDGET CARRIER Cebu Pacific expects to sustain strong passenger traffic in 2026 after carrying 26.88 million passengers in 2025, up 9.54% from 24.54 million in 2024, driven by a robust domestic market.

“Cebu Pacific concluded 2025 on a strong note, achieving its highest-ever monthly passenger traffic,” Cebu Air, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Michael B. Szucs said in a media release on Thursday.

Cebu Air, the operator of Cebu Pacific, reported domestic passenger volume of 19.99 million in 2025, up 8.1% from 18.50 million a year earlier, while international passenger traffic increased 14% to 6.89 million from 6.04 million in 2024.

“Delivering these numbers despite challenges such as fleet reliability issues, supply chain disruptions, and global geopolitical tensions underscores the strength of our low-cost model and the agility of our operations,” Mr. Szucs said.

In December alone, the airline carried 2.71 million passengers, up 5.1% from 2.58 million in the same month in 2024. Domestic passengers accounted for 2 million, while international passengers totaled 710,000.

“We anticipate sustaining similar growth levels in 2026, supported by the delivery of seven new aircraft during the year. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we look forward to another milestone year for the airline,” he added.

Cebu Pacific’s seat load factor, which measures the percentage of occupied seats, stood at 84% for 2025, slightly below the 84.4% recorded in 2024. Total seats offered rose 10% to 31.99 million from 29.09 million the previous year.

Shares of Cebu Air closed five centavos, or 0.15%, lower at P33.35 apiece on Thursday. — Ashley Erika O. Jose