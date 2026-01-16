LISTED electronic gaming technology services provider PhilWeb Corp. and Hann Casino have entered into a partnership to expand Hann’s regulated online gaming operations.

“This partnership reflects both parties’ shared commitment to delivering a secure, compliant, and high-quality digital gaming experience aligned with regulatory requirements,” PhilWeb said in a disclosure on Thursday.

Under the agreement, PhilWeb will support the operation and management of Hann’s online gaming platform, leveraging its experience, technical expertise, and track record in the Philippine gaming industry.

“Hann Casino remains fully committed to responsible gaming, strong governance, and regulatory compliance, while PhilWeb’s operational and technical capabilities will enhance platform performance, player experience, and overall operational efficiency,” PhilWeb added.

Hann Casino Resort, Central Luzon’s first integrated resort, is owned by Hann Philippines, Inc.

The 11-hectare (ha) property features a casino with 274 table games and 1,721 gaming machines, over 800 hotel rooms at Swissôtel Clark and Clark Marriott, and the 8th Avenue Lifestyle Mall, which houses outlets such as Hard Rock Café, Tom N Toms, Lucky Dumpling, The Dine by Tony Jung, Las Flores, and Taboo bar.

The resort recently expanded its main casino floor by 1.22 ha and added The Canyon (a café by day and winery by night) and Three Woks (contemporary Asian dining) to its 20 restaurants, bars, and cafés offering local and international cuisines.

PhilWeb said the partnership represents a long-term collaboration aimed at sustainable growth, innovation, and the further development of regulated online gaming in the Philippines.

PhilWeb shares rose 8.92% to close at P7.08 apiece on Thursday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno